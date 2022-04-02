Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. onsemi reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for onsemi.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in onsemi by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on onsemi (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.