Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pure Storage by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 716.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.12. 3,189,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,541. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

