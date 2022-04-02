Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. AES posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AES.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AES (AES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.