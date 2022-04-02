Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $124.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $490.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.87 million, with estimates ranging from $475.96 million to $543.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.24. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

