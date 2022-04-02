Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. 27,871,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,858,551. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.