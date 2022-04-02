Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.84 Million

Brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to post sales of $563.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.81 million. Copa posted sales of $185.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Copa by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Copa by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 477,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 1.45. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

