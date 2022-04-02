Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $170.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.90 million and the lowest is $170.10 million. Five9 reported sales of $137.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $755.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $757.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $935.44 million, with estimates ranging from $908.86 million to $972.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,851,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

