Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.12 million and the lowest is $1.48 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $129.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.34 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $289.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. 1,393,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

