Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) to Hold

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $20,590,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

