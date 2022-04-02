Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) to Sell

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

