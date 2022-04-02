Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Stride has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stride will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

