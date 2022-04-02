Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) to Hold

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,944. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $5,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

