Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AYLA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of AYLA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.94. 41,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,561. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. On average, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.