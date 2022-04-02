Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

