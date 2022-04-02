Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Hold

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $423,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 797.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

