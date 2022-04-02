Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Hold

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

EBR stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,565,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

