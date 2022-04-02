Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

FSR stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

