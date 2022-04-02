Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Hold

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

OSCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

