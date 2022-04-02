Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZLNDY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.88.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Zalando has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $62.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47.

About Zalando (Get Rating)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.