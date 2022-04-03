-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovaGold Resources.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a "sell" rating on the stock.

NG opened at $7.97 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

