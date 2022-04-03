-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GTY Technology by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTYH stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 196,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GTY Technology has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

GTY Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries. Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions.

