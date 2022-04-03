-$0.09 EPS Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Lands’ End posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lands’ End.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 297,723 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 174,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,370. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $570.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.