-$0.09 EPS Expected for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

MKFG stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

