-$0.13 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,682,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

