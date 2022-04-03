-$0.14 EPS Expected for Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

