-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ONCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 61,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,753. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.31. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter worth $70,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

