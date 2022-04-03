$0.50 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $143,502,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Weibo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $5,885,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 197.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

