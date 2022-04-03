-$0.51 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.45). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

CELC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 42,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.06 and a quick ratio of 34.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 34.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 75,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celcuity by 145,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

