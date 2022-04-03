$0.62 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $58.41. 372,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 2,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $231,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $1,276,448. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.