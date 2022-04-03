$0.85 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

