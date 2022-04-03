$0.97 EPS Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

CTBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $738.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

