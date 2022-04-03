$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 577,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

