$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $27,415,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.51. 2,569,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $101.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

