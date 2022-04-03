$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after acquiring an additional 398,923 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

