$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.
Shares of GSL traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 2,116,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $30.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
