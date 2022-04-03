1,000 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

NYSE:HUN opened at $37.61 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.