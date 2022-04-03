$107.99 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) to report sales of $107.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.72 million to $111.41 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $429.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $487.98 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $516.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CGC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,011,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,004. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

