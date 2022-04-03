12,600 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,684,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

