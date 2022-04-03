144,091 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 676,115 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,182,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,310,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,507,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 153,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $66.01 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.