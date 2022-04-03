1,559,420 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,559,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.52% of Parsons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Parsons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $38.70 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

