1,566,992 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,566,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,038,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.29% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

