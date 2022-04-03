16,900 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Matson by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 93,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Matson stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.28. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

