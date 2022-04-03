1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of GOED traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,496. The firm has a market cap of $228.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. 1847 Goedeker has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOED. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 1847 Goedeker by 2,077.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 291,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (Get Rating)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.