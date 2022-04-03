1,936 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

ICF traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,914 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

