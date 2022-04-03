$195.15 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $195.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.20 million and the highest is $199.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $198.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $892.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $895.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SFNC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 683,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Simmons First National by 16.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Simmons First National by 686.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

