1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

SRCE stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.