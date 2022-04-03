$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.08 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

NYSE BURL traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $181.95. 650,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,910. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

