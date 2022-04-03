2,368 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

