2,518 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

RIVN traded down 3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,244,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,278,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 54.31. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

