27,819 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

